Buffalo Wild Wings Adds New Thick-Cut Bacon Menu Items for Football Season

Everything’s better with bacon, and Buffalo Wild Wings is introducing the ultimate bacon menu. Starting today bacon fans can satisfy their cravings at B-Dubs with four new menu offerings featuring bacon in a variety of delicious ways – from thick-cut strips on the Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger, Bacon Patty Melt, and BLT Sandwich to a bold new limited-time sauce with a smoky kick.

The star of the new bacon-inspired lineup is the new Buffalo Bacon Sauce, a combination of classic buffalo sauce and smoky bacon flavor. Just in time for football season, this iconic flavor matchup is available for a limited time on wings, burgers, sandwiches and everything in between.

For anyone looking for an extra cheesy treat, the Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger features hand-smashed double patties topped with thick-cut bacon, American cheese, mac & cheese, pickled hot peppers and Hatch chile aioli on a challah bun.

Guests can also “melt” into the Bacon Patty Melt: hand-smashed double patties stacked with thick–cut bacon, Swiss and American cheeses and grilled onions, all piled high on brioche toast with bacon aioli.

The BLT Sandwich is a crispy classic, featuring thick-cut bacon that provides a flavorful crunch, paired with shredded iceberg lettuce and tomato, all served up with bacon aioli on a toasted parmesan brioche.

The new bacon menu items are now available nationwide at participating Buffalo Wild Wings sports bars and GO locations, the brand’s takeout and delivery service. To explore the full menu and order online, go to buffalowildwings.com/menu or order through the Buffalo Wild Wings App. To find the closest B-Dubs location near you, visit the Buffalo Wild Wings website at buffalowildwings.com/locations.

Source: Inspire Brands

