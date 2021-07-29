Buff City Soap Opens New Nashville Location

Buff City Soap – a rapidly expanding retail franchise known for its handmade plant based soap and body products made in-store daily – is opening its seventh Nashville-area store in Green Hills this week. The new Makery will be located at 3811 Green Hills Village Drive next to the Mall at Green Hills and is opening this Thursday, July 29.

To celebrate their opening, the first 50 people who visit the new store in Green Hills each day from Thursday, July 29 to Sunday, August 1 will get free soap for a year.

“We are thrilled to continue our expansion in the Nashville area with our new Green Hills store,” said Megan Reese, Director of Operations. “Buff City Soap provides a unique shopping experience by giving our guests an opportunity to see how our plant based soaps and products are made daily in our soap makeries.”

Founded in 2013, Buff City Soap has created a high-quality alternative to commercial soap products full of harsh chemicals, detergents, animal fats, and sulfates. By giving customers the chance to see the whole making process live in each Soap Makery, Buff City Soap is disrupting the consumer goods industry by focusing on transparency of ingredients and process.

“Our soap makers are excited to create and customize our products with our variety of scents for our Nashville customers,” stated Reese. “We know Green Hills is a popular shopping destination so our Makery will provide a fresh, new experience for shoppers to explore in the area.”

Each Buff City Soap store offers more than 30 unique and customizable scents across dozens of handcrafted soap products; including its famous soap bars, bath bombs, foaming hand soap, and even laundry soap. The brand’s products are crafted by local artisans at the in-store Makeries, which allow guests to customize the scent and ingredients used in the process to create a unique scent profile.

The Buff City Soap franchise recently opened locations in Franklin, Gallatin, and Hermitage, TN. For Opening Weekend only, the Green Hills store hours will be Thursday – Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

About Buff City Soap

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2018, Buff City Soap continues its rapid growth trajectory across 20+ states and 100+ stores. Buff City Soap’s delightfully smelling and uniquely handmade soaps are disrupting the retail beauty and consumer goods categories, and Buff City Soap was recognized in Entrepreneur’s Top 100 “Best of the New” franchise rankings. For more information visit www.buffcitysoap.com.