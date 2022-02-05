Buck Mason is a Must Visit Nashville Boutique

The Los Angeles-based essentials brand, Buck Mason, recently opened its new Nashville store and its a must visit!

Located in Nashville’s fashionable 12 South neighborhood at 2800 12th Ave S, the 1,200 square foot store stocks the brand’s full collection of timeless men’s and women’s apparel, including their million-selling Los Angeles-made t-shirts, elevated sweats, hardwearing leather and waxed canvas jackets, and Japanese denim jeans.

Explains Buck Mason co-founder, Erik Allen Ford, “Back in the summer of 2018, we turned a vintage school bus into mobile retail space and parked it in Nashville for three months. During that time, we absolutely fell in love with the city and its inhabitants, and have been trying to find our way back ever since. We couldn’t be more excited to finally have a permanent home in Nashville.”

Along with being able to shop the brand’s collection, customers can also thumb through a hand-picked assortment of brand-favorite books, enjoy a curated selection of vinyl records, sip on some local Corsair Distillery Triple Smoke Whiskey, and ogle co-founder Sasha Koehn’s donated 1968 Porsche 912 Targa, which is parked inside.

Says Koehn, “Buck Mason 12 South is a great chance for our online customers to see our products in person, new customers to discover our brand, and for our skilled and friendly staff of stylists to share a little California cool – and my beloved 912 – with Music City, USA.”

Hours of operation are Monday – Saturday, 10 am-9 pm, and Sunday 12 pm-6 pm.