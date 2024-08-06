Bucca di Beppo Files for Bankruptcy

bucca di Beppo, the Italian restaurant chain, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, reports Restaurant News.

The filing will enable restaurants to continue operating normally, improving operations. The chain recently closed thirteen locations, but the remaining forty-four locations will be restructured.

Bucca di Beppo was founded in 1992 in Minneapolis. It has an Italian theme, featuring family photos on the wall and other Italian-themed elements. The chain was acquired in 2008 by Robert Earl’s Planet Hollywood International for $28.5 million, it is now owned by Earli’s Earl Enterprises.

Over the last few years, Bucca di Beppo as served as a ghost kitchen for virtual brands like MrBeast Burger.

The only location for Bucca di Beppo is the Middle Tennessee are is in Cool Springs at 1722 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin.

