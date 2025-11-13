Buca di Beppo Offers Thanksgiving Feast

If it isn’t big, it isn’t Buca. This Thanksgiving, Buca di Beppo is making life a whole lot easier for families, friends, neighbors and colleagues to celebrate the holiday their way with its signature Thanksgiving Feast. Buca’s Thanksgiving Feasts are made for gathering around the table and enjoying the season’s best moments. The new menu features all the classic holiday staples served the Buca way: generous portions, rich flavors, and dishes made for sharing.

Known for its generous family-style portions and lively atmosphere, Buca di Beppo brings that same celebratory spirit to Thanksgiving this year. Whether it’s a family gathering, Friendsgiving, or office event, the brand continues to center its experience on connection – sharing great food, laughter, and gratitude. The Thanksgiving Feast offers a hearty, home-style meal without the without the prep or cleanup and is available to order from Buca’s Thanksgiving catering menu, serving groups of 10 or more.

Buca’s Thanksgiving Feast is perfect for feeding groups of 3-4 ($105) or groups of 5-6 ($160) and is available for carry-out and delivery from Nov. 24-27, 2025. Catering packages for 10 ($250) or 20 ($450), are also available from Nov. 24-27 with the same convenient carry-out and delivery options.

To make the holiday even more savory, guests who pre-order a Thanksgiving Feast or any catering order or delivery or pick-up by November 26 will receive 10% off their total order. That’s Buca’s way of giving thanks and even more reasons to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends.

Buca di Beppo’s doors will remain open on Thanksgiving Day, inviting guests to enjoy the Thanksgiving Feast in-restaurant for one day only on November 27, 2025 at locations nationwide.

The Buca Thanksgiving Feast includes:

Sliced White Meat Turkey and Homestyle Gravy

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes Italian Sausage Stuffing

Seasonal Vegetables

Cranberry Sauce

Whole Pumpkin Pie

Availability & Hours

Buca di Beppo locations nationwide will be open on Thanksgiving Day, welcoming guests to dine-in and celebrate with loved ones. The Thanksgiving Feast is available for carry-out, delivery and catering between Nov. 24-27, 2025.

Thanksgiving Day Hours of Operation & Pick-Up Hours

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

For more information on Buca’s Thanksgiving Feast, catering, and to take advantage of pre-order specials please visit: DineAtBuca.com/thanksgiving-dinners-to-go/ or DineAtBuca.com/thanksgiving-catering/

Buca di Beppo welcomes guests for lunch, dinner and all celebratory occasions. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling the restaurant directly or online at DineAtBuca.com/reservations/ .

For a list of Buca di Beppo locations, please visit DineAtBuca.com/locations .

