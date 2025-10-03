Buca di Beppo Drops Three Limited-Time Dishes for National Pasta Month

October just got a whole lot saucier because National Pasta Month is here, and if it isn’t big, it isn’t Buca di Beppo . Buca is celebrating with not one, but three chef-inspired limited time dishes: hearty Pappardelle Bolognese, bold Spicy Sausage Pappardelle, and a show-stopping Pork Osso Buco. Whether you’re a pasta purist or simply a fan of unforgettable Italian cuisine, celebrating the Buca way is the only way.

Buca di Beppo has always been about more than just a meal – it is about creating unforgettable experiences. National Pasta Month may be the occasion, but the real reason to gather around the table is simple – no one does Italian family-style comfort food quite like Buca. With generous, family style portions, vibrant flavors, and a dining room built for celebrations, these new fall dishes, along with beloved classics and seasonal sips are designed to make National Pasta Month a feast to remember.

New Limited-Time Dishes for National Pasta Month:

Spicy Sausage Pappardelle – Spicy Italian sausage sauteed with garlic and spinach served over garlic butter Pappardelle pasta.

– Spicy Italian sausage sauteed with garlic and spinach served over garlic butter Pappardelle pasta. Pappardelle Bolognese – Tender braised beef ragu made with Buca’s Traditional Chianti, diced carrots, celery, onions and tomatoes, tossed with pappardelle pasta, topped with parmesan cheese and fresh parsley.

– Tender braised beef ragu made with Buca’s Traditional Chianti, diced carrots, celery, onions and tomatoes, tossed with pappardelle pasta, topped with parmesan cheese and fresh parsley. Pork Osso Buco – Slow-roasted pork shanks in a bold puttanesca sauce, served over creamy homemade polenta, topped with parmesan cheese and fresh parsley.

Seasonal Sips & Bundles:

Pear & Prosecco Spritz – La Marca Prosecco, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, pear syrup and soda water with a splash of cranberry juice served with lemon and a cinnamon stick.

– La Marca Prosecco, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, pear syrup and soda water with a splash of cranberry juice served with lemon and a cinnamon stick. Cinnamon Spice Margarita – PATRON Silver Tequila, Tuaca Originale Italiano Liqueur, cinnamon syrup and sour mix shaken and served with a cinnamon sugar rim.

– PATRON Silver Tequila, Tuaca Originale Italiano Liqueur, cinnamon syrup and sour mix shaken and served with a cinnamon sugar rim. Espresso Martini – SKYY Vodka Infusions Espresso, Kahlua, espresso mix and vanilla syrup shaken and served in a martini glass.

– SKYY Vodka Infusions Espresso, Kahlua, espresso mix and vanilla syrup shaken and served in a martini glass. Buca Bundle (Starting at $40) – Family-style meal featuring a choice of Spaghetti with Meat Sauce or Fettuccine Alfredo, salad, and fresh garlic bread.

Buca di Beppo welcomes guests for lunch, dinner and all celebratory occasions. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made online at DineAtBuca.com/reservations/ . For a list of Buca di Beppo locations, please visit DineAtBuca.com/locations .

