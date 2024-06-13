Buc-ee’s will Soon Offer a Spot to Stop Between Nashville and Louisville

Buc-ee’s fans can soon celebrate the opening of its newest location in Smiths Grove, Kentucky.

Doors will open at 6 a.m. on June 24th, with a ribbon cutting at noon. This will be the second location in Kentucky and the smallest city in the country with a Buc-ee’s. As of 2020, the population of Smiths Grove was 752 people per United States Census.

For those traveling to Louisville from the Nashville area, this is about the halfway point and the perfect place to try Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky, and fresh pastries. Visitors will find thousands of snacks, meal, and drink options, the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products, and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust, and business of millions in the South for 40 years.

Buc-ee’s Smiths Grove will bring at least 200 jobs to the area. The positions will have starting pay well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

After this opening, Buc-ee’s will operate 50 stores across Texas and the South. Since its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, and Colorado. Buc-ee’s broke ground on the first Virginia and Mississippi locations earlier this year.

Buc-ee’s is slated to open a location in Murfreesboro along Joe B. Jackson Parkway at Interstate 24

