Buc-ee’s to Break Ground on New Travel Center in Murfreesboro, TN

Buc-ee’s, home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food, and friendliest beaver, will break ground on its newest travel center in Murfreesboro, TN on Tuesday, October 14that 3:30 PM CST. Buc-ee’s will celebrate the groundbreaking of its fourth Tennessee location in Murfreesboro with a ceremony attended by local leaders.

Located at I-24 & Joe B Jackson Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN, Buc-ee’s Murfreesboro will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions. Buc-ee’s is proud to offer its signature favorites, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky, and fresh pastries. Guests can enjoy thousands of snack, meal, and beverage options, along with award-winning restrooms, competitively priced fuel, and the exceptional service that has made Buc-ee’s a trusted name for over 40 years.

Dignitaries attending the Buc-ee’s Murfreesboro groundbreaking ceremony will include City Manager Darren Gore, the Murfreesboro City Council, Rutherford County Mayor Joe Carr, and the Rutherford County Commission.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee’s operates 54 stores in total. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Colorado, Mississippi and Virginia. Since 2024 Buc-ee’s has broken ground on its first locations in Ohio, Arkansas and Arizona. Murfreesboro will be Buc-ee’s fourth location in TN.

Stan Beard, Buc-ee’s Director of Real Estate and Development, said, “Murfreesboro has been a great partner to work with since we first visited. This community will be a welcome pitstop for folks traveling to and from Nashville and Atlanta and the Gulf Coast.”

Buc-ee’s Murfreesboro will bring at least 250+ full-time jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

About Buc-ee’s

Buc-ee’s is the world’s most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee’s is known for pristine bathrooms, friendly service, unique collection of gifts, Buc-ee’s apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee’s has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

