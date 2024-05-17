Bubbakoo’s Burritos to Open in Spring Hill

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a build-your-own burrito concept, will open in Spring Hill.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos is located at 5006 Spedale Court and will hold a grand opening on May 21st at 11 am. Sharing the news on social media, they stated, “Get ready to ignite your taste buds and fuel your excitement because the wait is OVER Bubbakoo’s Burritos Spring Hill is opening on 5/21 at 11 am and we’re bringing the ultimate BURRITO BASH to town!”

The chain, founded in 2008 by Paul Altero and Bill Hart, has 100 locations in 15 states.

The fast-casual concept has a customizable menu made to order with fresh ingredients. The menu includes a selection of burritos, tacos, quesadillas, and nachos. Curly fries and wings are also available.

Find the latest updates here.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email