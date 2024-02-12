Brothers Osborne to Perform at Nashville Symphony Fashion Show

The Nashville Symphony and Symphony Fashion Show co-chairs Tracy Frist and Emily Humphreys announced today that CMA’s reigning Vocal Duo of the Year Brothers Osborne will perform at the 2024 Symphony Fashion Show. The GRAMMY Award-winning country artists will take the stage at the Nashville Symphony’s annual spring fundraiser, which will be held on April 23, 2024, at Schermerhorn Symphony Center and presented by Gus Mayer, following a runway show of the Fall/Winter 2024 collection of Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung.

Joining the all-star lineup for the Symphony Fashion Show are emcees Kelleigh Bannen and Colson Horton. Singer-songwriter Bannen hosts “The Kelleigh Bannen Show” and “Today’s Country Radio” on Apple Music. Colson is an art director and multi-faceted stylist whose client list includes Hello Sunshine, CoverGirl, Moët & Chandon, Soho House, and Porsche North America. Bannen and Horton are also the co-founders of the Preservation Society of Nashville.

“For 19 years, the Symphony Fashion Show has brought together an eclectic and talented group of designers, artists, musicians, and philanthropists to support the Nashville Symphony’s work in the community,” said Nashville Symphony President and CEO Alan D. Valentine. “Our 2024 co-chairs, Tracy Frist and Emily Humphreys, are planning yet another spectacular evening for the Nashville community. Brothers Osborne, Prabal Gurung, Kelleigh and Colsonx join an esteemed list of artists who have graced the Symphony Fashion Show stage in support of the Nashville Symphony’s music education programs across Middle Tennessee. We’re grateful to them for sharing their time and talents, and we can’t wait to see them take the runway on April 23.”

“This is a full circle moment for us,” said John Osborne of Brothers Osborne. “We both got our starts playing double bass in our high school orchestra and now we’re getting to play at the Schermerhorn with the Nashville Symphony. Not the route that our teachers intended but we got there eventually! This is gonna be a blast.”

“The Symphony Fashion Show is a true celebration of music, art, and fashion, and we are so excited to have such an incredible lineup planned for guests,” said co-chairs Tracy Frist and Emily Humphreys. “Brothers Osborne are not only incredible musicians, but style icons in their own right. We’re confident they’re going to bring great energy, fashion and fun to the catwalk. Kelleigh and Colson are stylish, talented, and generous women, and we are honored and thrilled to have them emcee the fashionable festivities. This is going to be one Symphony Fashion Show you don’t want to miss!”

Patrons packages for the Symphony Fashion Show are on sale now at www.nashvillesymphony.org/sfs24. General admission tickets go on sale March 25, 2024.

The Symphony Fashion Show started in 2006 to raise awareness and funds in support of the world-renowned Nashville Symphony and its educational and community engagement programs.