Brooks & Dunn to Perform at Bridgestone Arena this Fall

Brooks & Dunn, the best-selling country duo of all time and most-awarded artists in CMA history, announced that they will extend their NEON MOON TOUR into 2026.

Promoted by Live Nation and kicking off this fall in Evansville, IN on September 10, the Country Music Hall of Famers will bring their tour to Bridgestone Arena on September 12th. The duo will be supported by renowned country rocker David Lee Murphy or red-hot rising star Tucker Wetmore, and additional support from Willow Avalon, Kaitlin Butts, Caylee Hammack, and Angie K.

Artist presales begin Wednesday, February 25, at 10 AM local time, and general onsale begins at 10 AM local time this Friday, February 27, at brooks-dunn.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium seats, exclusive access to an intimate backstage tour, invitation to the Neon Lounge, Brooks & Dunn VIP merchandise & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

