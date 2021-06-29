Brooklyn Bowl Opens in Nashville, Announces 2021 Lineup

On Friday, June 25th, Brooklyn Bowl located in Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood opened its doors to in-person audiences for its long-awaited opening weekend featuring back-to-back performances from Old Crow Medicine Show, Molly Tuttle, and special guest Jerry Douglas. The grand opening had to be delayed for over a year due to COVID. The venue live-streamed shows until now.
The 1,200 capacity Nashville space is part of the world-famous Brooklyn Bowl venues and joins its Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and Las Vegas locations. Located in Nashville’s Germantown, it’s central to everything the city has to offer, including downtown Broadway and a spectacular porch view of the Nashville Sounds baseball field. Brooklyn Bowl Nashville is the perfect spot for a night out with restaurant dining, a duckpin bowling alley, bars, and the performance stage.
For tickets and more information, visit brooklynbowl.com/nashville/
BROOKLYN BOWL NASHVILLE SHOW LINEUP:
Thurs. Jul 1 – The Stolen Faces: Grateful Dead Tribute
Fri., Jul. 2 – The Travelin’ McCourys + Sierra Hull
Sat., Jul 3 – Sparkle City Disco 9th Anniversary Party w/ special guests Ken Sable and Carousel
Thurs., Jul 8 – End of The Line: A Tribute to The Allman Brothers Band
Sat., July 10 – Parker Gispert + Country Westerns + Gentleman Jesse
Thurs., Jul. 15 – Dumpstaphunk + Cha Wa
Thurs., Aug 5 – Town Mountain + Kelsey Waldon
Sat., Aug. 7 – Emo Night Brooklyn – The Return
Fri., Aug. 13 – Start Making Sense: Talking Heads Tribute
Thurs., Aug. 19 – Lightning 100 Presents – Maggie Rose (Southern Avenue, Bre Kennedy)
Fri., Aug. 20 – Langhorne Slim
Sat., Aug. 21 – Pop Evil: Versatile Tour (Zero 9:36, BRKN Love)
Sun., Aug 22 – Grateful Shred
Tues., Aug. 24 – The String Cheese Incident
Wed., Aug. 25 – The String Cheese Incident
Sat., Sept, 11 – Bayside (Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights, The Bombpops)
Wed., Sep. 15 – Lightning 100 Presents – Lucy Dacus (Bachelor)
Thurs., Sep. 16 – Shinyribs (Patrick Sweany)
Fri., Sep. 24 – The Front Bottoms
Tues., Sep. 28 – Dr. Dog
Wed., Sep. 29 – Dr. Dog
Fri., Oct. 1 – Madeleine Peyroux + Paula Cole
Wed., Oct. 6 – Lightning 100 Presents – Dayglow
Sat., Oct. 9 – The Infamous Stringdusters
Tues., Oct. 12 – Chris Renzema
Fri., Oct. 15 – Saint Motel
Mon., Oct. 18 – Crumb
Tues., Oct. 19 – Lightning 100 Presents – Hamilton Leithauser and Kevin Morby
Wed., Oct. 20 – Patrick Droney
Thurs., Oct. 21 – Blue October
Fri., Oct. 22 – X Ambassadors (Scarypoolparty, Taylor Janzen)
Sun., Oct. 24 – King’s X (Sound & Shape)
Wed., Oct. 27 – Toadies + Reverend Horton Heat
Fri., Oct. 29 – The Dirty Guv’nahs
Sun., Oct. 31 – Cherub
Sat., Nov. 6 – The Record Company (JJ Wilde)
Tues., Nov. 9 – Live Nation Presents: Madison Beer
Fri., Nov. 12 – Lightning 100 Presents Dinosaur Jr. (Ryley Walker)
Sat., Nov. 13 – Theory of a Deadman (10 Years)
Mon., Nov 15 – Deer Tick + Delta Spirit
Tues., Nov 16 – Waterparks
Sat., Nov. 27 – Colony House (Fleurie)
Sat., Dec. 4 – Jinjer with special guests Suicide Silence and All Hail the Yeti
Thurs., Dec. 9 – Chicano Batman (Los Retros)
Sat., Dec. 11 – Lawrence
Sat., Feb. 12, 2022 – Cory and the Wongnotes feat. Antwaun Stanley & special guest Sierra Hull
Tues., Mar. 8, 2022 – girl in red
Wed., Mar. 9, 2022 – The Midnight
Sat., Mar. 12, 2022 – Lightning 100 Presents – Hiss Golden Messenger
Tues., Mar. 15, 2022 – The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell (Jeremy Ivey)
Mon., Apr. 18, 2022 – Todrick Hall
Fri., Jun. 3, 2022 – The Hold Steady
ABOUT BROOKLYN BOWL NASHVILLE:
Brooklyn Bowl Nashville is the ultimate night out. With its groundbreaking integration of premiere music, 19 lanes of bowling, a bar featuring locally crafted beers, food by the acclaimed Blue Ribbon restaurant group, and a patio overlooking First Horizon Park, the 1,200-capacity venue is surrounded by elegant Victorian buildings in Germantown, located at the corner of 3rd Ave North and Junior Gilliam Way. The venue is Brooklyn Bowl’s third location, following its flagship in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, and its Las Vegas location.
Wearing its homegrown values on its sleeve, Brooklyn Bowl is committed to locally made products and environmental sustainability, and boasts an unprecedented combination of top-flight music, bowling, beer, and food. Visit BrooklynBowl.com/Nashville.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here