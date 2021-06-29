Brooklyn Bowl Opens in Nashville, Announces 2021 Lineup

On Friday, June 25th, Brooklyn Bowl located in Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood opened its doors to in-person audiences for its long-awaited opening weekend featuring back-to-back performances from Old Crow Medicine Show, Molly Tuttle, and special guest Jerry Douglas. The grand opening had to be delayed for over a year due to COVID. The venue live-streamed shows until now.

The 1,200 capacity Nashville space is part of the world-famous Brooklyn Bowl venues and joins its Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and Las Vegas locations. Located in Nashville’s Germantown, it’s central to everything the city has to offer, including downtown Broadway and a spectacular porch view of the Nashville Sounds baseball field. Brooklyn Bowl Nashville is the perfect spot for a night out with restaurant dining, a duckpin bowling alley, bars, and the performance stage.

BROOKLYN BOWL NASHVILLE SHOW LINEUP:

Thurs. Jul 1 – The Stolen Faces: Grateful Dead Tribute

Fri., Jul. 2 – The Travelin’ McCourys + Sierra Hull

Sat., Jul 3 – Sparkle City Disco 9th Anniversary Party w/ special guests Ken Sable and Carousel

Thurs., Jul 8 – End of The Line: A Tribute to The Allman Brothers Band

Sat., July 10 – Parker Gispert + Country Westerns + Gentleman Jesse

Thurs., Jul. 15 – Dumpstaphunk + Cha Wa

Thurs., Aug 5 – Town Mountain + Kelsey Waldon

Sat., Aug. 7 – Emo Night Brooklyn – The Return

Fri., Aug. 13 – Start Making Sense: Talking Heads Tribute

Thurs., Aug. 19 – Lightning 100 Presents – Maggie Rose (Southern Avenue, Bre Kennedy)

Fri., Aug. 20 – Langhorne Slim

Sat., Aug. 21 – Pop Evil: Versatile Tour (Zero 9:36, BRKN Love)

Sun., Aug 22 – Grateful Shred

Tues., Aug. 24 – The String Cheese Incident

Wed., Aug. 25 – The String Cheese Incident

Sat., Sept, 11 – Bayside (Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights, The Bombpops)

Wed., Sep. 15 – Lightning 100 Presents – Lucy Dacus (Bachelor)

Thurs., Sep. 16 – Shinyribs (Patrick Sweany)

Fri., Sep. 24 – The Front Bottoms

Tues., Sep. 28 – Dr. Dog

Wed., Sep. 29 – Dr. Dog

Fri., Oct. 1 – Madeleine Peyroux + Paula Cole

Wed., Oct. 6 – Lightning 100 Presents – Dayglow

Sat., Oct. 9 – The Infamous Stringdusters

Tues., Oct. 12 – Chris Renzema

Fri., Oct. 15 – Saint Motel

Mon., Oct. 18 – Crumb

Tues., Oct. 19 – Lightning 100 Presents – Hamilton Leithauser and Kevin Morby

Wed., Oct. 20 – Patrick Droney

Thurs., Oct. 21 – Blue October

Fri., Oct. 22 – X Ambassadors (Scarypoolparty, Taylor Janzen)

Sun., Oct. 24 – King’s X (Sound & Shape)

Wed., Oct. 27 – Toadies + Reverend Horton Heat

Fri., Oct. 29 – The Dirty Guv’nahs

Sun., Oct. 31 – Cherub

Sat., Nov. 6 – The Record Company (JJ Wilde)

Tues., Nov. 9 – Live Nation Presents: Madison Beer

Fri., Nov. 12 – Lightning 100 Presents Dinosaur Jr. (Ryley Walker)

Sat., Nov. 13 – Theory of a Deadman (10 Years)

Mon., Nov 15 – Deer Tick + Delta Spirit

Tues., Nov 16 – Waterparks

Sat., Nov. 27 – Colony House (Fleurie)

Sat., Dec. 4 – Jinjer with special guests Suicide Silence and All Hail the Yeti

Thurs., Dec. 9 – Chicano Batman (Los Retros)

Sat., Dec. 11 – Lawrence

Sat., Feb. 12, 2022 – Cory and the Wongnotes feat. Antwaun Stanley & special guest Sierra Hull

Tues., Mar. 8, 2022 – girl in red

Wed., Mar. 9, 2022 – The Midnight

Sat., Mar. 12, 2022 – Lightning 100 Presents – Hiss Golden Messenger

Tues., Mar. 15, 2022 – The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell (Jeremy Ivey)

Mon., Apr. 18, 2022 – Todrick Hall

Fri., Jun. 3, 2022 – The Hold Steady

ABOUT BROOKLYN BOWL NASHVILLE:

Brooklyn Bowl Nashville is the ultimate night out. With its groundbreaking integration of premiere music, 19 lanes of bowling, a bar featuring locally crafted beers, food by the acclaimed Blue Ribbon restaurant group, and a patio overlooking First Horizon Park, the 1,200-capacity venue is surrounded by elegant Victorian buildings in Germantown, located at the corner of 3rd Ave North and Junior Gilliam Way. The venue is Brooklyn Bowl’s third location, following its flagship in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, and its Las Vegas location.

Wearing its homegrown values on its sleeve, Brooklyn Bowl is committed to locally made products and environmental sustainability, and boasts an unprecedented combination of top-flight music, bowling, beer, and food. Visit BrooklynBowl.com/Nashville.