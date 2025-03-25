Brooklyn-Based Artist Tamara Kostianovsky to Have Residency at Cheekwood

Brooklyn-based mixed media artist Tamara Kostianovsky has been selected as Cheekwood Estate & Gardens’ 2025 Martin Shallenberger Artist-in- Residence.

Kostianovsky’s sculptural installations, often crafted from discarded textiles, transform personal materials such as old clothes and linens into surreal forms. Her work combines

realism and surrealism, and often evokes themes of vulnerability, ecology, and the environment. Through her careful manipulation of fabric, stitches, and textures, Kostianovsky creates dynamic works that explore memory, nature, and renewal.

The residency will culminate with a large-scale installation exhibition on view within the

Museum’s temporary exhibition space from April 26, 2025, through June 15, 2025.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tamara Kostianovsky as this year’s Artist-in-Residence,

seeking inspiration from Cheekwood’s gardens, historic mansion, and surrounds. We look

forward to sharing her captivating installation and art making process with the Nashville

community,” said Sarah Sperling, Cheekwood Senior Vice President of External Relations

and Museum Affairs.

About Tamara Kostianovsky

Kostianovsky has presented solo exhibitions at the Musée de la Chasse et de la Nature

in Paris, France, The Baker Museum in Naples, FL, Denver Botanic Gardens, Smack

Mellon in Brooklyn, NY, Fuller Craft Museum in Brockton, MA, Ogden Contemporary Arts

in Ogden, UT, SLAG&RX Gallery in New York and Paris and many others.

Her work has also been featured in group exhibitions at venues including the Brooklyn

Museum, El Museo del Barrio, The Jewish Museum, Nevada Museum of Art, The

Rockefeller Center, BIENALSUR in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and the Musée du Textile et

de la Mode, Cholet, France.

She is the recipient of distinguished awards including a Guggenheim Fellowship, and

grants from NYFA, the Pollock-Krasner Foundation, and The Virginia Groot Foundation.

Her work has been reviewed in publications such as The New York Times, Art in America,

The Wall Street Journal, Madame le Figaro, Liberation, Colossal, and Hyperallergic.

Kostianovsky is Argentine American and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from

the National School of Fine Arts in Buenos Aires, Argentina (1998), and a Master of Fine

Arts degree from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, Philadelphia (2003).

Martin Shallenberger Artist-in-Residence Series.

The Martin Shallenberger Artist-in-Residence series is an initiative focused on bringing

innovative, dynamic and intriguing artists to Nashville. The residency enables artists to

create and exhibit site-specific works at Cheekwood, while allowing for the opportunity

to interact with staff, visitors, and the larger community. The program provides living

arrangements for the artist during the multi-week residency.

Past Artist-in-Residence participants include Dorothy O’Connor, Soo Sunny Park, Hiroshi

Sato, Michael McMath, Craig Black and Sarah Nguyen.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email