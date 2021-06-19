Broccoli Declared America’s Favorite Vegetable in 2021

June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Green Giant®, the iconic brand synonymous with delicious and high-quality vegetables for families, released today the findings from its annual Favorite Veggie Survey. Broccoli secured the number one spot, yet again, as America’s favorite vegetable, followed by carrot and corn. The brand polled over 5,000 Americans in an open-ended survey timed to National Eat Your Vegetables Day (Thursday, June 17).

Although broccoli remains America’s favorite, the popularity of corn substantially increased over the past year. Additional survey findings include:

Broccoli ignites Americans’ taste buds – 100% of consumers surveyed who picked broccoli as their favorite vegetable noted ‘taste’ as a top factor in making their selection.

– 100% of consumers surveyed who picked broccoli as their favorite vegetable noted ‘taste’ as a top factor in making their selection. Carrots most coveted on the West Coast – The East Coast predominantly prefers broccoli, whereas the West Coast primarily chose carrot as the favorite veggie.

– The East Coast predominantly prefers broccoli, whereas the West Coast primarily chose carrot as the favorite veggie. Corn is popping! – Compared to survey data from 2020, seven times more states selected corn as a favorite in 2021. And while broccoli is America’s favorite vegetable, according to the general population survey, corn is the runaway favorite vegetable among Americans ages 55-72.

– Compared to survey data from 2020, seven times more states selected corn as a favorite in 2021. And while broccoli is America’s favorite vegetable, according to the general population survey, corn is the runaway favorite vegetable among Americans ages 55-72. Farewell to these old ‘favorites’ – Tomato and cucumber were noticeable favorites in 2020 that didn’t make the favorites list in 2021.

– Tomato and cucumber were noticeable favorites in 2020 that didn’t make the favorites list in 2021. Broccoli: the favorite, but falling fast – From 2019 to 2021, the number of states selecting carrot as the favorite vegetable has increased 500%; meanwhile those selecting broccoli has decreased 23%.

Survey Data Compilation: 5,366 American consumers ages 18 to 72 agreed to take a survey naming their favorite vegetable. The survey was conducted from 4/28/21 through 5/11/21 and the users were recruited through a Suzy poll.