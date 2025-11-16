Broadway Powerhouse Joins Studio Tenn’s Cast of Jesus Christ Superstar

Studio Tenn is once again raising the bar for regional theatre, bringing Broadway talent to Middle Tennessee in a landmark production of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” The nonprofit regional theatre company has announced another major casting: powerhouse vocalist and acclaimed theatre performer Olivia Valli will star as Mary Magdalene.

Valli joins Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal as Jesus and Grammy nominee Mykal Kilgore as Judas in the highly anticipated finale to Studio Tenn’s 2025–26 season. Directed by Studio Tenn Artistic Director Patrick Cassidy, the bold new staging runs May 7 through May 24, 2026, at Turner Theater inside The Factory at Franklin.

“Bringing Olivia to this role completes a trio of extraordinary vocal and acting talents,” said Cassidy. “This is the kind of casting and creative energy you expect to find on Broadway, and we are beyond proud to share it with Franklin in a production that will be talked about for years to come.”

A dynamic leading lady and vocalist, Valli has captivated audiences on national tours and Off-Broadway. She recently finished her run as the Narrator in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and previously starred as Elphaba in the “Wicked” national tour after three years as standby. The granddaughter of legendary performer Frankie Valli, she earned acclaim portraying her grandmother, Mary Delgado, in “Jersey Boys” Off-Broadway. “Jesus Christ Superstar” will mark a reunion for Valli and Pascal, who first performed together on the inaugural national tour of “Pretty Woman: The Musical.”

Pascal, best known for originating the role of Roger in “Rent,” is a Tony Award nominee and one of Broadway’s most iconic rock-tenor voices. Kilgore, a Grammy- and NAACP Image Award–nominated singer-songwriter and actor, has thrilled audiences on Broadway in “Motown the Musical,” “Hair” and “The Book of Mormon,” and on screen in NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live” and “The Wiz Live.”

With each major casting announcement, Studio Tenn continues to redefine what nonprofit regional theatre can be, proving audiences don’t have to travel to New York to experience once-in-a-lifetime storytelling. Don’t miss “Jesus Christ Superstar” — an iconic theatrical production that has moved audiences for over 50 years — at Turner Theater from May 7 to May 24, 2026. Tickets are on sale now at studiotenn.com.

