Broadway Closure Adjusted to Improve Traffic Flow

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) extended a portion of the closure footprint to improve traffic flow under the bridge.

On Wednesday, July 12, the closure of 11th Avenue was extended to Grundy Street and connecting Porter Street was closed from 11th Avenue to 12th Avenue. The additions to the closure will keep drivers from creating a bottleneck on 12th Avenue between Grundy Street and Porter Street and allow for a smoother flow of traffic.

Broadway will remain closed as planned until September 7 and drivers are still encouraged to utilize Church Street and Demonbreun Street as the primary detour routes. Demolition work is going well with about a quarter of the bridge already removed.

TDOT continues to ask and encourages drivers to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in detour footprint as increased congestion is expected. For more project information and to sign up for email updates visit the project website. A live look at the project is also available here.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.