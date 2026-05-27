Home Business British Fashion Brand Boden to Open Store in Nashville

British Fashion Brand Boden to Open Store in Nashville

By
Donna Vissman
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Coming Soon
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British fashion brand Boden announced via social media the opening of a new store in Nashville.

Stating, “Hello, Nashville. Or should we say howdy? We’re thrilled to announce our next US store is opening soon in your neighborhood. You’ll find us at Hill Center Green Hills-get excited for all the stripes.” The Hill Center Green Hills is located at 4015 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215.

Nashville will be the third Boden store in the US. In 2025, the first-ever U.S. Boden flagship store opened in Atlanta; there is also an outlet store in Scranton.

No open date was shared for the new location.

 

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Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
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