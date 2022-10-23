Bring Your Whole Family to The GraceLand Church Fall Festival in Franklin

You are invited to join us for this year’s Fall Festival at GraceLand Church Franklin (1667 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN 37064) on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 1-4 pm!

It’s a free event for the community and is open to everyone. ALL FREE!

Registration, Activities, and Food Service Begin at 1 pm.

Free food (hot dogs, chips, water, hot drinks), bounce houses, hayride, balloon animals, face painting, petting zoo, fire truck, police cars, RC car racing, candy, games, prizes, pumpkin decorating, and more!

