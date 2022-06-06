Bring Your Whole Family to Adventure Science Center on July 4th for Red, White, & Boom

Grab your friends and family and come out for a one-of-a-kind viewing party of Nashville’s premier fireworks display at Red, White, & Boom on Monday, July 4, 2022 from 6:30 pm – 10 pm at Adventure Science Center (800 Fort Negley Blvd. Nashville, TN 37203).
Enjoy free parking, after-hours admission to the science center, live-science demonstrations, interactive activities, laser shows in the Sudekum Planetarium (additional cost), food trucks, lawn games, music, and more!
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Free parking
- A direct view of Nashville’s downtown fireworks display on the museum lawn
- Fireworks start at 9:30 pm and end around 10 pm
- Live science demonstrations featuring fire, fog, and EXPLOSIONS that will put the BOOM in Red, White, & Boom
- 7:00 pm – Fog Cloud
- 7:30 pm – Bottle Explosion
- 8:00 pm – Colored Fire
- 8:30 pm – Elephant Toothpaste
- Special after-hours admission to the science center from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Lawn games and hands-on activities
- Great tunes
- Local food trucks or BYOP (Bring Your Own Picnic)
- Special themed laser shows (additional cost)
ADVENTURE SCIENCE CENTER’S 4TH OF JULY BASH IS ON SALE NOW!
Grab your tickets soon. This event WILL sell out!
Tickets are $45 for adults (13-64+) and $35 for youth (2-12)
Click HERE for tickets.
Optional (+$11): Laser Stranger Things Laser Show at 7 pm
Optional (+$11): The Beatles Laser Show at 8:30 pm
Adventure Science Center members receive a $10 discount per event ticket and a $2 discount for each laser show ticket. Be sure to sign in to your account to receive this special member discount.
