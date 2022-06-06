Bring Your Whole Family to Adventure Science Center on July 4th for Red, White, & Boom

Grab your friends and family and come out for a one-of-a-kind viewing party of Nashville’s premier fireworks display at Red, White, & Boom on Monday, July 4, 2022 from 6:30 pm – 10 pm at Adventure Science Center (800 Fort Negley Blvd. Nashville, TN 37203).

Enjoy free parking, after-hours admission to the science center, live-science demonstrations, interactive activities, laser shows in the Sudekum Planetarium (additional cost), food trucks, lawn games, music, and more!

HIGHLIGHTS:

Free parking

A direct view of Nashville’s downtown fireworks display on the museum lawn

Fireworks start at 9:30 pm and end around 10 pm

Live science demonstrations featuring fire, fog, and EXPLOSIONS that will put the BOOM in Red, White, & Boom 7:00 pm – Fog Cloud 7:30 pm – Bottle Explosion 8:00 pm – Colored Fire 8:30 pm – Elephant Toothpaste

Special after-hours admission to the science center from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Lawn games and hands-on activities

Great tunes

Local food trucks or BYOP (Bring Your Own Picnic)

Special themed laser shows (additional cost)

ADVENTURE SCIENCE CENTER’S 4TH OF JULY BASH IS ON SALE NOW!

Grab your tickets soon. This event WILL sell out!

Tickets are $45 for adults (13-64+) and $35 for youth (2-12)

Click HERE for tickets.

Optional (+$11): Laser Stranger Things Laser Show at 7 pm

Optional (+$11): The Beatles Laser Show at 8:30 pm

Adventure Science Center members receive a $10 discount per event ticket and a $2 discount for each laser show ticket. Be sure to sign in to your account to receive this special member discount.

