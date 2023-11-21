Bring the Whole Family to Columbia’s Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

Columbia Main Street Corporation, in partnership with the City of Columbia, will host the 37th Annual Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 2, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in Columbia’s Historic Downtown.

With a record number of over 120 participants this year, the parade begins at 6:00 PM and marches east down West 7th Street into Downtown Columbia. At the conclusion of the parade, festivities kick off for the lighting of Columbia’s 40-foot Christmas tree topper around 7:15 PM on the courthouse steps, hosted by DJ Amped. This year’s parade & tree lighting is made possible by our generous community partners and Grand Marshal Sponsor Stan McNabb Chevrolet Columbia.

The parade lasts about an hour and features holiday-themed illuminated floats, marching bands, holiday characters, scout groups, dance troupes, local churches, businesses, civic groups, non-profit organizations, and an array of construction vehicles, tractors, and classic cars. Retired Colonel Ashley Brown leads this year’s parade as the Grand Marshal in honor of his commitment to the Maury County community through his years of civic and professional accomplishments. After the parade, the tree lighting ceremony takes center stage with Santa lighting the Christmas tree topper, musical entertainment by DJ Amped, an original song by Marta Albarracin, and the presentation of trophies for the “best of” parade winners.

Columbia Main Street Manager Kelli Johnson stated, “Kicking off the holiday season with the Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting truly warms your heart and puts a smile on your face. I am thrilled for the community and businesses to be a part of this annual event because it shows how magical and unique our town truly is! I encourage all to come early and stay late for this festive event that takes place in the heart of Historic Downtown Columbia.”

“I am so excited for this year’s Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting celebration–37 years and going strong,” stated Mayor Chaz Molder. “I can’t wait to welcome our residents and visitors alike in what will be a magical night in Columbia. I am also excited for this year’s Grand Marshal, Ashley Brown, one of the best-known, well-respected individuals in our community.”

A rain date is set for December 9, 2023. Find all of the information regarding the Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting at https://www.visitcolumbiatn.com/events/christmas-parade-tree-lighting/.