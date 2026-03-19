Bring the Family to the ‘Walk to Make Alzheimer’s a Memory’ Event at Harlinsdale Farm

Alzheimer’s Tennessee Inc is hosting the Middle Tennessee Walk to Make Alzheimer’s a Memory on Saturday, April 18th from 8am to 12pm at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm (239 Franklin Road, Franklin).

This event is more than a walk; it’s a full celebration complete with Children’s Area, Cornhole, Live Music & Dancing (learn to dance with Dance Murfreesboro) and you can even meet Bonnie, a miniature horse!

The Walk to Make Alzheimer’s a Memory is family & pet friendly.

Great door prizes! Plus, enter your pet in the Best Dressed Pet Contest!

Schedule:

8:15 a.m. Registration Opens & Celebration Begins!

8:45am – Line Dancing Lesson

10:30am – Opening Ceremonies

11am – Walk Ribbon Cutting

Route Length:

Approximately 1 mile, though many consider the actual walk symbolic and optional.

Fees:

There is no set fee to participate in the Walk to Make Alzheimer’s a Memory, but everyone is encouraged to FUNdraise and make a personal donation.

Register at www.alztennessee.org/Franklin.

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