BrightStone’s 13th Annual Bowlability Event Coming in August

FRANKLIN, TN – On August 2nd and 3rd, BrightStone will host its 13th Annual Bowlability fundraising event at Franklin Family Entertainment Center. Known for fellowship and fun, Bowlability “strikes” the heart of those who like to combine supporting a good cause with a good time. Participants are encouraged to raise a minimum of $100 then gather to celebrate with a spirited bowling session. This year’s total event fundraising goal is $100,000 – the biggest goal of this event’s 13-year history. Thanks to presenting sponsor, ALDI, 100% of every penny raised will directly benefit men and women with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Middle Tennessee.

“Bowlability is one of the most rewarding and fun evenings you can have with friends and colleagues in support of a very special mission,” says Terry Bridges, a former BrightStone Board Member and team captain of HCA team at past year’s Bowlability events.

Teams, individual bowlers, and sponsors, can register through at Bowlability.com. There are two registration options offered: the SPARE option, and the STRIKE option. The SPARE registration option costs $25 per bowler, which includes two games and shoes. The STRIKE registration option costs $125 per bowler, which includes two games, shoes, and a special Bowlability t-shirt, which serves as a donation milestone for the additional $100 donation. Bowlers who raise at least $100 after a $25 registration will receive the donation milestone Bowlability t-shirt at the event. Bowlers can register as individuals, or collectively as a team of six.

Despite the event being entirely virtual in 2020, the event still raised close to $50,000 last year. In 2019, the last year that the event took place in-person, BrightStone set its all-time Bowlability fundraising record of $87,800. The $100,000 goal for Bowlability 2021 seeks to build on the success of 2019 and 2020. BrightStone depends heavily on bowling team registrations and fundraising, as well as supporting sponsors in order to reach its goal.

About Bowlability

Bowlability is an annual fundraising event that allows friends, families, and co-workers of ALL abilities to team up in support of adults with special needs in their community. Participants form or join bowling teams, raise money, and bowl in one of four sessions to celebrate the cause and their fundraising success. Learn more and register now at Bowlability.com.

About BrightStone

BrightStone is a non-profit, 501(c)3, work and life-long learning program for adults who live each day with intellectual and developmental disabilities. BrightStone’s mission is to provide a comprehensive work, social support, and future residential community for adults with special needs, expanding their potential and helping them to develop mentally, physically, socially, emotionally, and spiritually. Learn more about BrightStone’s current program and future vision at www.BrightStone.org.