BrightStone, a job training and life-long learning program for adults with special needs in Franklin, is participating in this year’s Big Payback event with a “really big” goal. All donations up to a total of $64,000 will be matched to help cover the cost of continuing to operate while temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 crisis. If the entire match is activated, then a total of $128,000 will have effectively been donated.

“A matching challenge of this size toward BrightStone’s General Fund is unprecedented and we are simply blown away by the generosity and compassion of supporters who have come

together to create such an impressive pool of funds,” said Randy Elliott, BrightStone Director of Advancement.

BrightStone is known for offering best-in-class job-training and continuing education along with life and social skills for adults with intellectual and developmental challenges in a safe, loving environment.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, BrightStone has continued to serve students and their families by creating a safe, loving environment online. Teachers have learned to produce curriculum through videos, discussion, and other interactive features that keep students engaged and growing.

Donations to BrightStone now through The Big Payback will be used to ensure BrightStone

adults continue to have the opportunity to learn vital work, life and social skills, plus health and wellness, therapeutic music and art activities, and life-enriching community activities.

BrightStone is grateful for support – of any amount – to continue its mission of giving adults with special needs the best life possible.

“God has not forgotten BrightStone! He has blessed us to be able to continue to operate and pay our employees using funds we have diligently saved for a short term emergency like this; however, with an uncertain future, we continue to be grateful for support,” said Brenda Hauk, BrightStone Founder/CEO

Anyone can donate to BrightStone now through The Big Payback, either directly through their website at BrightStone.org or through The Big Payback website at

thebigpayback.org/brightstone. For updates and more, follow @BrightStoneTN on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.