Brightstone Announces New Director of Development

BrightStone announced that Jenny Myhr was newly appointed as Director of Development for the non-profit dedicated to helping adults with special needs. In her role, Myhr will oversee the organization’s annual fundraising, event, marketing, and communications operations.

BrightStone has also appointed Kerri Bryant as Marketing and Communications Manager. Bryant will be responsible for conceiving and executing marketing and communication strategies to support BrightStone’s growth agenda.

Combined, Myhr and Bryant bring over 30 years of non-profit experience to their roles. Myhr most recently served as Director of Philanthropy for Barefoot Republic Camp and Retreat Center. Prior to the Barefoot Republic, she served as Director of Development and Communications for Rocketown, and Senior Development Officer for the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee. Bryant served as Senior Marketing Director for the non-profit NFIB, an advocacy organization supporting small businesses.

“I am honored and excited to join the extraordinary team that makes up BrightStone,” said Myhr. “We have an incredible opportunity to share with the community how they can help fulfill BrightStone’s vision while providing much-needed solutions for adults with special needs. Our new campus will be unlike any other in TN, and it is exciting to see the expanded opportunities for our current and future students come to life. I look forward to heading up our efforts to make sure our mission is met with the necessary resources.”

Myhr and Bryant’s hiring comes as BrightStone poises itself for impressive growth, including additional administrative and direct service staffing, increased production of BrightStone’s consumer goods, expanded job-training programs, and residential living options on the new BrightStone Land of Dreams campus in Franklin, TN.

About BrightStone:

BrightStone is a non-profit, 501(c)3, job training and life-long learning program for adults who live each day with intellectual and developmental challenges. BrightStone’s mission is to provide comprehensive work, social support, and a future residential community for adults with special needs, expanding their potential and helping them to develop mentally, physically, socially, emotionally, and spiritually. Learn more about BrightStone’s current program and future vision at www.BrightStone.org.