Bridgestone to Offer Free Teen Driving School at Nashville Speedway

For a second consecutive year, Nashville-area teens will have the opportunity to learn how to make better decisions behind the wheel at Bridgestone’s free “Teens Drive Smart” driving experience on Sunday, June 1st from 8 am until 5 pm, with two driving sessions.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for Tennessee teenagers. Bridgestone developed Teens Drive Smart to combat this statistic. Participants will receive both classroom and hands-on instruction from professional drivers to instill defensive driving skills and smart decision-making. In contrast to basic rules covered in traditional driver’s education, Teens Drive Smart teaches accident prevention, hazardous weather best practices, and the dangers of distracted driving.

Participants must be between the ages of 15-21 and have a valid driver’s license or learner’s permit. Attendees with at least 30 hours of driving experience will gain the most benefit.

The event is free to attend, with two sessions offered. Click here to register and learn more.

Teens Drive Smart is part of the new Bridgestone Safe Communities program aimed at better protecting Nashvillians as they move – whether by car, bike or foot. Other recent initiatives include a partnership with the Nashville Department of Transportation and the Civic Design Center to support traffic calming on problematic roadways.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email