Bridgestone Recommends All Event Attendees Wear Face Masks

Bridgestone Arena made an announcement recommending patrons wear masks while attending events inside the arena. The announcement comes just ahead of Luke Bryan’s sold-out show (“Proud To Be Right Here Tour”) that takes place tonight, Friday, July 30.

In a social media post on Thursday evening, Bridgestone Arena states, “As you probably know, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) earlier this week made the recommendation that everyone, included fully vaccinated people, begin wearing masks in public indoor settings in areas with high or substantial COVID-19 transmission rates. Davidson County, the City of Nashville, and many surrounding counties are included in the recommendation because of our current COVID 19 transmission rates. We are disheartened and very concerned about these fast-rising transmission rates, and to that end, we are updating our face-covering policy to recommending that all event attendees for our upcoming events wear masks inside Bridgestone Arena, except when those guests are actively eating or drinking. Please note that all employees working our events in the near future and while this CDC recommendation is in place will be wearing masks at all times while indoors for public events, beginning with the Luke Bryan concert.”

It continued by stating they will continue to monitor the recommendations and will make necessary changes as new information is available. They ended the post by saying, “We want nothing more than to permanently restore Bridgestone Arena to a state of ‘normalcy’ for all guests, performers, and staff members at each of our games and events, but until vaccination rates increase to necessary levels, we fear that normalcy is unlikely.”

The Luke Bryan concert also features special guests Dylan Scott and Caylee Hammack along with DJ Rock.

