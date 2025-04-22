Bridgestone Arena to Undergo $1 Billion Renovation

Bridgestone Arena, which first opened its doors in 1996, will begin renovations nearly three decades after its grand opening.

Nashville Business Journal reports that the Nashville Predators are planning a $1 billion revamping of the property.

In 2026, the upgrades will begin. Highlights of the new additions include a 175,000 square foot expansion with more integration to Broadway. Additional restaurants, bars, and retail establishments will be added. The concrete walls along Broadway will be torn down and replaced with glass, and the main entrance will be moved to Fifth Avenue. An outdoor plaza will be created, featuring an LED canopy.

Two new towers will be constructed on the site, one for office space and the other for a possible hotel. Work is set to begin in the summer of 2026, with the majority of the work to be completed in the summers of 2027, 2028, and 2029, which will mean limited summer concerts during that time.

