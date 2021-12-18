Bridgestone Arena Ranks First in U.S. and World for Concert Ticket Sales

Bridgestone Arena ranks first in both the United States and the world for concert ticket sales, according to the international trade publication Pollstar’s End of Year Sales Report. Pollstar announced Bridgestone Arena ticket sales as 336,227, inclusive solely of show and concert tickets.

“The power of sports and entertainment lifting people up during trying times was fully on display this year. Thank you to everyone at Vanderbilt Heath, Nashville Metro Public Health Department and Bridgestone Arena for working to maintain a safe environment for everyone who enters the doors at 501 Broadway,” Executive Vice President of Entertainment and Venues David Kells said. “We would also like to thank all the touring professionals, artists, agents, managers and promoters for trusting us to host your events. We are truly thrilled to host the best performers and athletes in the world in Downtown Nashville night after night.”

Pollstar’s Top-10 World Venues (Show & Concert Ticket Sales):

1. Bridgestone Arena (SMASHVILLE, TN)

2. Madison Square Garden (New York, NY)

3. Forum (Inglewood, CA)

4. MGM Grand Arena (Los Vegas, NV)

5. State Farm Arena (Atlanta, GA)

6. Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA)

7. Toyota Center (Houston, TX)

8. Spark Arena (Auckland, New Zealand)

9. Staples Center (Los Angeles, CA)

10. American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

Serving as the home for numerous national and international events, Bridgestone Arena has the distinction of being one of the busiest venues in the United States over the past decade and a half. A nominee for the Pollstar Arena of the Decade, Bridgestone Arena has 13 consecutive Pollstar Arena of the Year nominations, winning the award in 2014 and 2017.

To receive regular updates on upcoming events at Bridgestone Arena go to bridgestonearena.com. For more information on the Nashville Predators, game schedule and ticket availability, please visit nashvillepredators.com.