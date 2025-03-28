Bridgestone Arena Ranks 11th in United States for Gross Revenue

Nashville, Tenn. (March 27, 2025) – Bridgestone Arena ranks 11th in the United States and 20th in the world for gross revenue according to the international publication Pollstar’s 2025 First Quarter Report. From Nov. 14, 2024, through Feb. 12, 2025, Bridgestone Area sold 146,591 tickets and grossed $16,816,898 in total revenue (inclusive solely of show and concert tickets).

“We’re incredibly grateful to see Bridgestone Arena continue to shine as one of the nation’s top venues for live events and a global leader in ticket sales,” Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena Chief Venues Officer David Kells said. “This achievement is a direct result of the dedication and hard work of our amazing staff, who ensure that every fan and performer have the best possible experience in Nashville. We also want to extend our sincere thanks to all the artists, managers, agents and promoters for bringing exceptional entertainment to Bridgestone Arena.”

Bridgestone Arena ranks among Madison Square Garden (New York), Sphere (Las Vegas, Nev.), State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Barclays Center (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas), Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia), Footprint Center (Phoenix), Allstate Arena (Rosemont, Ill.), American Airlines Center (Dallas) and Kia Forum (Inglewood, Calif.) in total revenue.

Bridgestone Arena hosted 43 events from Nov. 14, 2024, through Feb. 12, 2025, including hockey games. Highlights from this period included 26 sold-out events, as well as performances by first-time headliners Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Brett Eldredge, Hans Zimmer and Mariah Carey. On Feb. 10, 2025, the arena hosted WWE for the 39th time, marking the highest-grossing WWE event in Bridgestone Arena history. Additionally, in the first quarter, Bridgestone Arena welcomed the CMA Awards for the 18th time and earned a 2024 CMA Touring Award nomination for Venue of the Year.

Pollstar Magazine focuses primarily on the concert industry and reports on news regarding sports and entertainment. The nominating committee is comprised of industry leaders in all facets of the entertainment business, including arena managers, artists, artist managers, agents and promoters from across the country and abroad.

Serving as the home for numerous national and international events, Bridgestone Arena has the distinction of being one of the busiest venues in the United States since the doors first opened in 1996, hosting more than 28 million guests during that time. Bridgestone Arena has 17 consecutive and 20 overall nominations for the Pollstar Magazine Arena Year of the Award, winning the award in 2014, 2017 and 2023. Bridgestone Arena was recently named the 2024 Academy of Country Music Venue of the Year for the seventh time.

To receive regular updates on upcoming events at Bridgestone Arena go to bridgestonearena.com. For more information on the Nashville Predators, game schedule and ticket availability, please visit nashvillepredators.com.

Source: Nashville Predators

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email