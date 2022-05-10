Bridge the Generations to Host Benefit Concert at Franklin Theatre

Sylvia Mooney, a senior at Brookdale Senior Living Franklin, was matched with Deonte Warren, an NYC Broadway performer, and they have been talking for nearly a year. Deonte recently surprised her with an in-person visit. These two will be our VIP guests at the TIMELESS Benefit Concert.

“From the first 30-minute visit, we realized a real connection”, said Sylvia of her time with Deonte. “We have talked about family, health, education, racism, dreams, joys, sorrows, faith, and much more!” Sylvia continued by telling us, “Deonte came into my life just when I needed him the most, not long after my husband of 62 1⁄2 years had died. I was in the process of learning how to live without him. The Storybridge Program, and dear Deonte, have given me something very special. Their love and friendship with laughter and tears, have enriched my life.”

Gus, who lives at Windlands South Senior Community in Nashville, was matched with Broadway leading lady, Jessica Grove, who will be performing at the event. The two will meet there, in person, for the first time.

Come learn more about how Bridge the Generations wants to change the narrative so that people know just how much seniors are capable of and how much they have to offer all of us. By changing the narrative, they hope to create more authentic connections and allow seniors everywhere to feel seen, heard and loved.

ABOUT BRIDGE THE GENERATIONS:

Bridge the Generations is a 501(c)(3) and a movement dedicated to changing the way society treats seniors. So often, this generation feels isolated and overlooked. Through story-sharing and other connective programs, we listen to their stories, desires and dreams. We recognize their contributions as an integral part of our communities.

We believe that we will never reach our full potential as a society until we bridge the lonely gap between seniors and every other generation. When we more fully integrate seniors into our society, every generation will benefit!