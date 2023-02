Bricks Cafe, located at 2020 Fieldstone Parkway in Franklin, has closed.

Although there is no signage stating the restaurant is no longer operating; inside, the tables have been removed.

The last social media post on Facebook was on January 20th, 2023 and the status on the page says permanently closed.

On the website for Bricks Cafe Franklin, there is no mention of the restaurant closing.

Bricks Cafe first opened in 2003 offering brick oven pizzas, pasta, burgers and a selection of salads.