Bricks Cafe in Brentwood Closes

Bricks Cafe, located at 330 Franklin Road in Brentwood, has closed.

The cafe has been open in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center for over 20 years.

In a social media post, they shared, “It is with heavy hearts that Bricks Café announces its upcoming closure. Bricks Cafe has been a beacon of warmth, hospitality, and delicious food in the heart of our community for over 22 years in Williamson County. The owner and staff of the restaurant want to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the community for its support. We are immensely grateful to our loyal customers and our dedicated team who have been with us on this incredible journey.”

The last day of service was Tuesday, November 21st.

Brick’s Cafe also had a location in Franklin in the Fieldstone Farms neighborhood; it closed earlier this year.