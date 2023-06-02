Brian King Named WCS Assistant Superintendent of Operations

Superintendent Jason Golden announced the appointment of Brian King to the role of Assistant Superintendent of Operations on June 2. King has been a longtime leader in the Williamson County Schools technology department. He has worked for the district for the past 25 years and will replace Kevin Fortney, who will be retiring from WCS for a second time next month.

“Brian is known for his impeccable work ethic, strong communication and problem-solving skills and ability to lead others,” said Golden. “His knowledge of the operational roles and needs in WCS are wide-ranging, and his history in the district will serve us well for many years to come. I expect Brian to make a seamless transition into the new role, and I can’t thank Kevin enough for coming out of retirement to help us this past year.”

King began his work in WCS in 1998 as a network technician. He has served in a managerial role in the department for the past 15 years.

“Working in the technology department has allowed me to support all of the operational departments and all of the schools in WCS,” said King. “My goal has always been to provide our teachers and schools with the tools they need to educate our students. That will continue to be my goal, just on a broader scale. I look forward to leading all areas of the operational staff as our district continues to grow and evolve.”

King earned his bachelor’s in communications from Lipscomb University. He will begin his new role in July.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS