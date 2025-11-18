Brett Young to Bring 2.0 Tour to Nashville

After wrapping his expansive Back To Basics World Tour 2025, which sold out venues across the United States, Australia, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom, DIAMOND-selling Country artist Brett Young announces 2026 2.0 Tour. Kicking off on January 22 at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium , the 18-date run will bring Young’s authentic storytelling, compelling musicianship and live band intimacy to cities across the United States, including Durham, NC; Greenville, SC; Boston, MA; Bowling Green, KY; Syracuse, NY; and more, with support from singer-songwriter Jenna Davis. Brett’s ability to make every room feel personal has become a defining trait of his live shows, earning praise for the way he draws audiences into the heart of his stories with rare ease and authenticity.

The tour takes its name from his newest studio album 2.0, out now via Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment. Praised as a collection that “weaves together moments of vulnerability, celebration, and wisdom” (Country Now), 2.0 marks a renewed chapter in his artistic journey, with The Tennessean calling it the “embodiment of the man he’s become.” Co-written entirely by Brett, the 11-track album features collaborations with Lady A, a reimagined version of his career defining hit “In Case You Didn’t Know” with Hannah McFarland and his current chart-climbing single “Drink With You.”

“After an incredible trip across the pond and feeling the amazing momentum behind my new album 2.0, I’m beyond excited to hit the road next year,” said Brett. “It feels like something special is happening and I want y’all to be a part of it.”

Ticket presale for the 2.0 Tour begins November 19 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the public onsale on November 21 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP Packages will also be available starting November 19 at 10 a.m. local. The VIP packages will include a ticket, meet & greet, photo with Brett, exclusive merchandise, early venue access and more. Please visit brettyoung.com/tour for more information.

MORE EVENTS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email