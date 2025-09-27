Brett Eldredge Brings Holiday Show to the Ryman Auditorium

Ryman Auditorium will welcome Brett Eldredge back to the Mother Church this holiday season for a special three-night GLOW residency on Friday, Nov. 28, Saturday, Nov. 29, and Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. The Ryman residency is part of Eldredge’s 12-date Glow Live Tour, bringing his big-band holiday spectacular and fan-favorite originals to music’s most iconic stage. Comedian Steven Rogers will open all dates.

Tickets available at Ryman.com and the Ryman box office.

Eldredge, affectionately known as “Mr. Christmas,” will perform songs from his holiday albums “Glow” and “Mr. Christmas,” brand-new originals from his third holiday LP “Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family)” and timeless seasonal standards, all arranged for a sweeping, boisterous big band perfectly suited to the Ryman’s world-class acoustics.

“If I could convince you of one thing in my life, it would be to come to a GLOW show,” says Eldredge. “It’s become a timeless holiday tradition, and you will leave brighter than you came in—I can promise you that!”

Since 2010, Brett Eldredge has built a reputation as an eloquent songwriter, show-stopping performer, and beloved holiday artist. His catalog includes two Gold-certified albums and nine Gold/Platinum singles (RIAA), seven No.1s at Country radio, and multiple honors from the CMA, ACM, and BMI Country Awards. His cover of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside!” (feat. Meghan Trainor) has surpassed 200M Spotify streams, and his Glow holiday brand has grown into an annual, must-see live tradition. In 2025, Eldredge released “Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family)”—a collection of eight original holiday songs—as well as the “Kiss Me In The Moonlight” EP, following “Lonestar Lovers,” both via his Warm and Cozy Records.

