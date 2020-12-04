Brentwood’s Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Announces Retirement after 24 Years of Service

Deputy Chief David Windrow recently announced his retirement with the City of Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department. Windrow’s last day will be December 6th at which time he will depart to assume the position of Fire Chief for the newly created Nolensville Fire Department. Windrow joined the Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department in 1996 as the Training and Safety Officer upon retirement as a Chief Master Sergeant from the Air Force Reserve. He also previously served as a Battalion Chief in the Department of Public Safety at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Chief Windrow obtained his Executive Fire Officer (EFO) designation through the National Fire Academy, and in 2010, earned his Chief Fire Officer (CFO) designation through the Commission on Professional Credentialing at the Center for Public Safety Excellence.

Brentwood City Mayor Rhea Little said at the November 29 City Commission meeting where Chief Windrow was honored said, “Thank you for your many years of faithful service. It’s nice to know as I look east from my house, the right side will be stronger and if I look left, the left side will be stronger. We know we now have a great Fire Chief and a great Fire Department in the City of Nolensville because of you.” Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar also believes Windrow’s success in Nolensville will continue to help Brentwood. “Given both departments back each other up through mutual aid on major incidents, we will have a familiar face to help offer professional public service to our neighboring city,” Bednar said.

In speaking on his retirement, Chief Windrow said, “It’s been an honor to serve the department and the City of Brentwood. This opportunity was unexpected and an opportunity of a lifetime. Thank you for all the years of support while here in Brentwood.” During his time in Brentwood, Chief Windrow has been involved with the Brentwood Morning Rotary, leading the Battle of the Badges Blood drive each year, and volunteering with Leadership Brentwood and the Martin Center. Brentwood Police Department Assistant Chief of Police, Richard Hickey said “we are losing more than an assistant chief. We are losing a good person who helps in so many ways.”

Brentwood Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Goss announced the promotion of Battalion Chief Brian Collins to the position of Deputy Chief. Chief Collins has been with the department for 19 years. Chief Goss said, “Brian has been a key member of our senior leadership team for a majority of my time here as Chief, playing a significant role in our Accreditation, officer development, and Information Technology initiatives in addition to an untold number of other duties and responsibilities. We are excited to see him excel in this new position.”

Chief Collins previously served as Assistant Chief for the Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department and served on numerous committees and in countless capacities on the state, regional, and national level. Collins holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Fire Protection Administration from Eastern Kentucky University and a Master of Public Administration from Tennessee State University. Additionally, he is credentialed as an Executive Fire Officer (EFO) through the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, MD and holds his Chief Fire Officer (CFO) designation from the Center for Public Safety Excellence’s Commission on Professional Credentialing—the only member within the Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department to hold both of these qualifications.

During his career in Brentwood, Chief Collins has received numerous medical service awards for his life-saving work as a paramedic in addition to Firefighter of the Year in 2007, a Civic Award in 2011, and a Meritorious Service Award in 2017. Deputy Chief Collins is a native of Kentucky and currently resides in Pleasant View. He has two children, a son and a daughter.

Chief Collins will officially assume the role of Deputy Chief on December 7. Chief Windrow will be honored on Friday, December 4 at a private event for close family and coworkers. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the city respectfully asks that all best wishes be sent via cards addressed to the Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department, at 5211 Maryland Way, Brentwood, TN 37027.