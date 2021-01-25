Brentwood’s Cat in the Hat Holiday Fixture Stolen

For more than 20 years, the Cat in the Hat has been a holiday fixture at the Christmas tree located at John P. Holt Brentwood Library. On Saturday night around 10pm, video surveillance shows a small group of people stealing the cat and the books he sat upon. The Cat in the Hat was handmade years ago by a local artist, valued at $2,500 and is a community treasure.

The video images show two vehicles- a silver or gray Subaru Outback and a white extended cab pickup truck. Do you recognize the vehicles or know someone involved?

If you know anything about who may have taken the cat, please email [email protected] or call at 615-371-2275.