Brentwood’s ‘Boozy Bookstore’ The Raven Sets Opening Date

The wait is almost over — The Raven, described as “a boozy bookstore,” will open April 18th in the Brentwood Place shopping center, taking over the space formerly occupied by Mama D’s. The concept was first announced back in November 2025, and eager fans have been counting down the days ever since.

The Raven shared on social media “Our new chapter begins on April 18, 2026. The Raven is opening its doors-We cannot wait to welcome you in…more details coming soon!”

Owned by Danniele Reeves, The Raven isn’t just a business; it’s a personal reinvention. After the unexpected loss of her husband, she began searching for a new purpose. “I was scrolling on Instagram one night and saw a woman in Ohio open what she called a ‘boozy bookstore,’” she said. “It just struck me — that would be so great. I’m kind of a nerdy, bookish person, and this could be a place for people like me to connect.”

The Raven will feature a full bar with four to five signature cocktails, a rotating monthly literary-themed drink, and a selection of mocktails, including one cleverly named The Edgar Allan Faux. “Everything will have a literary tie-in,” Reeves. “Even trivia nights will have book-inspired themes.”

Alongside the bar, a local chef will curate a small-plate menu featuring charcuterie boards, baked goods, and seasonal weekly specials, all designed to pair well with a good book or good company.

As we learn more details about the opening, we will share them here. For now, here is a tour of the space when we stopped by for a visit.

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