Brentwood Woman Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Taxpayers Out of $6.9 Million

Helen Boerman, 48 of Brentwood, Tennessee, pleaded guilty earlier this week to her role in defrauding Medicare out of $6.9 million, announced United States Attorney Braden H. Boucek for the Middle District of Tennessee.

“Eliminating fraud in federal programs and holding fraudsters accountable is among the highest priorities of the Department of Justice,” said United States Attorney Braden Boucek. “This case demonstrates our commitment to investigate fraud, find those responsible, and hold them accountable with jail sentences. We will not tolerate fraud against the taxpayers here in the Middle District of Tennessee.

According to court documents, over a period of three-and-a-half years, Boerman, an optometric physician, used her practice, Brentwood Eye Care, to submit false claims to Medicare. As an enrolled provider, she submitted false claims seeking reimbursements from Medicare for new wound care products she had not actually purchased or used because she split wound care products intended for single use.

For example, in May 2022, Boerman, through Brentwood Eye Care, submitted claims to Medicare on behalf of two patients who were Medicare beneficiaries for placement of wound care products on May 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27, when the appointment data showed that the patients had appointments on May 20, 24 and 27 only. Boerman directed the staff at Brentwood Eye Care to create false records for the other dates to support the services fraudulently billed to Medicare.

In addition to her fraudulent Medicare claims, Boerman also made false claims between March 2020 and October 2024 to TennCare, Tennessee’s Medicaid agency, and Federal Employees Health Benefits Programs.

As part of her guilty plea, Boerman admitted that during the course of her criminal conduct she submitted false Medicare claims in the amount of approximately $11 million and received approximately $6.9 million.

Boerman will be sentenced by Chief Judge William L. Campbell, Jr. on September 10, 2026, and faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and Office of Personnel Management, Office of Inspector General, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Bogni.

More Crime News

This case is being prosecuted in partnership with the National Fraud Enforcement Division which was created by the Acting Attorney General to zealously investigate and prosecute those who steal or fraudulently misuse taxpayer dollars. The National Fraud Enforcement Division partners with federal, state, and local law enforcement on fraud fighting efforts and works to protect the financial integrity of our government and the tax system that supports it.