Brentwood Welcomes New Police Chief and BPD Leaders

Feb. 24 marked the beginning of a new era for the Brentwood Police Department (BPD). That Monday evening, the Brentwood City Commission officially recognized Jim Colvin as the Department’s new Chief of Police. He is the fifth person to lead the department since it was founded in 1971.

“We couldn’t be more thankful to have you for our new Chief of Police,” Mayor Mark Gorman said.

Colvin joined the BPD in December 2004, serving over the last 20 years as a patrol sergeant, a detective, a patrol lieutenant, and a captain over the City’s Patrol Division. He was named assistant chief of police in 2022.

An unconventional mix of well-wishers attended Monday’s meeting, from family members to people Colvin helped arrest and motorists he once pulled over for speeding. No matter how these individuals first met him, they now consider the new chief one of their closest friends.

Colvin thanked them for their support, but he saved his highest appreciation for the BPD officers he now leads.

“The men and women of the Brentwood Police Department are the ones that I want to mention last because I will reap a lot of praise for their hard work,” he said. “And I’m keenly aware of that. I will always try to make a point to let everyone know that while I may be someone who is in front of a camera or in front of a microphone, they’re the ones that are doing the hard work, the shift work, answering calls, reviewing the reports, keeping our vehicles running, doing payroll – all the things that it takes to keep this operation running. And they do it so well.

“I’m grateful to be a part of this and to represent them as a chief of police.”

During the meeting, Colvin also introduced several newly promoted BPD officers who will help him lead the department.

Nick Surre, Assistant Chief of Police

Capt. Nick Surre, a dedicated law enforcement professional with 18 years of experience, was named the BPD’s new assistant chief of police. A Michigan native, Surre attended Saginaw Valley State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.

He joined the BPD in April 2007, serving in various roles over the years, including crime scene technician, field training officer, patrol sergeant, patrol lieutenant, and tactical response team commander. In 2022, he was promoted to captain of the city’s Patrol Division.

“Nick is one of those guys,” Colvin said. “You can give him anything and he’s going to run with it. And he’s going to do four or five more steps than you ever thought he would. He’s a perfectionist, and he’s one of the hardest working people I know.”

Capt. Anthony “A.J.” Weakley

Lt. Anthony Weakley, who previously oversaw the department’s second shift patrol, was promoted to captain, overseeing the BPD’s Patrol Division.

Weakley joined the department in 2016, and he’s served as a field training officer, a crime scene technician, and a fitness instructor, and he was one of the founding members of the department’s Tactical Response Team. He earned his associate degree in criminal justice from Illinois Central College.

“A.J. has been promoted about as often as you can be promoted,” Colvin said. “You’ll rarely find someone rise as fast as he has, and you know how we structure our promotions – they’re all earned. A.J. has earned every single promotion, from sergeant to lieutenant and now to captain.”

Lt. Chris Woodard

Sgt. Chris Woodard, a Middle Tennessee native, was promoted to lieutenant, and he will take over the BPD’s second shift patrol. Woodard began his law enforcement career with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, and he joined the BPD as a patrol officer in 2002. He has served as a sergeant for the last 11 years, and he is the leader of the department’s Crisis Negotiator Team.

“Chris brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the street,” Colvin said. “He’s a calm in the storm a lot of times, and I’ve worked very closely with Chris over the years. It is my great honor to announce the promotion of Lt. Chris Woodard.”

Sgt. Chuck Castleberry

Officer Chuck Castleberry, one of the department’s lead firearms instructors, was promoted to sergeant. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Castleberry attended Tarleton State University in Texas, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in natural resource management.

He joined the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in 2013, where he was a canine handler and a member of the SWAT Team. About six years later, he joined the BPD and currently serves on the Department’s Tactical Response Team.

“He’s the guy you want when things go south,” Colvin said. “Chuck has been a great resource to us.”

Lt. Adrian Breedlove

Det. Adrian Breedlove joined the BPD 28 years ago, and for the last 23 years, he’s served in the department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID). On Monday, he was named lieutenant for the CID.

“He is an absolutely outstanding detective,” Colvin said. “He is the one you want working on your case.”

For eight years, he served on a DEA Task Force, and he’s currently on a TBI Task Force focused on human trafficking. He also is an adjunct professor at Trevecca Nazarene University.

