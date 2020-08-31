Brentwood Water Services Earns Perfect Score on Water System Inspection

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s (TDEC) Division of Water Resources recently performed a Sanitary Survey of the Brentwood Water System in which the City earned a perfect score of 100%. The last time Brentwood scored a perfect score was in 2012. The average score for Brentwood over the last five surveys is 99%, according to TDEC.

A sanitary survey is an on-site review of a public water system to assess its capability to supply safe drinking water. There are several elements of a sanitary survey which include documentation of a water system’s capabilities, operations, sources, equipment, distribution network, monitoring, reporting and data verification, pump facilities, controls and overall management needed to continually provide safe drinking water. During the survey, TDEC inspectors do an extensive review of records, leak repair, training and certification and conduct real-time water sampling.

The unannounced on-site audit is an important component of the Safe Drinking Water Act Public Water System Supervision Program and occurs at least every two years. One Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) employee spent two days at Brentwood Water Services facilities inspecting all aspects of operations and reporting in accordance with the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Sanitary Survey Manual.

The state’s inspection report highlights that during the on-site inspection of the system’s water storage tanks, no major problems were observed, and all tank sites were well maintained. Since Brentwood’s last survey in 2018, it is also noted that the distribution system has increased to serve 30,340 individuals. Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little said, “Congratulations to the dedicated individuals in the Water Services Department.” Mayor Little added, “a perfect score is outstanding and a testimony to our employees serving with excellence.” Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar added, “I want to recognize Director Chris Milton, Assistant Director Drew Muirhead, and all of the water team members for achieving a perfect score of 100%. While we have traditionally scored well on these surveys, a perfect score is certainly something to be extra proud of.” Commissioner Nelson Andrews said, “what a great reflection of the skill and professionalism of our team at The City of Brentwood.”