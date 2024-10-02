Brentwood Water Earns Perfect Score From State

On Sept. 4, officials with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) visited Brentwood to examine the city’s water distribution system. For two days, the state auditors analyzed the city’s Water Department to ensure it was following state and federal guidelines.

Two weeks later, the TDEC officials sent Brentwood Mayor Mark Gorman a letter, detailing their findings.

“In accordance with the Sanitary Survey Manual the Brentwood Water Department (BWD) earned 421 points out of a possible 421 points for a numerical score of one hundred percent (100%),” the letter stated. “The (TDEC Division of Water) appreciates BWD’s commitment to producing quality drinking water for the citizens of Tennessee.”

That perfect scores means residents should have complete confidence in the water and services they receive from BWD. The state also gave Brentwood high marks during a sewer system audit earlier this year.

“I appreciate everyone at the Brentwood Water Department’s daily efforts to ensure that we’re operating at the highest level,” Chris Milton, Brentwood Water Services Director, said. “It has been a great year, and everyone should be proud of these fantastic accomplishments.”

For information on Brentwood Water Services, including the city’s 2023 Water Quality Report, visit https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/departments/water-services.

