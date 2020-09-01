Brentwood vs Dickson Football Game Rescheduled

Brentwood High School’s football game against Dickson County High School, scheduled for this Friday, Sept 4, has been rescheduled due to COVID-19 cases at Dickson County High School.

The game has been rescheduled for Oct 8.

“Due to Covid-19 cases that have affected our football team the game this week against Brentwood will be rescheduled for Thursday October 8th. Tickets already purchased will be held and will be good for the rescheduled game Week 8,” Dickson County High School shared via social media.