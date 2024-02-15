Brentwood Video Series Showcases Police Department’s ‘Servant’s Heart’

The good guys – in a movie, those are the men and women you trust, the people who perform nearly superhuman acts of bravery and kindness. In a dark digital age, characterized by doom scrolling through social media, it’s easy to forget that these heroes really exist.

They may shy away from the attention, performing their good deeds quietly, but in the City of Brentwood, the “good guys” are easy to spot. These men and women are usually dressed in blue, with a Brentwood Police Department patch on their sleeves.

“It’s amazing what they do, it’s amazing what they go through, and it’s amazing that they put their lives on the line,” Brentwood resident Ted Beard said.

Beard knows what he’s talking about. A few years ago, BPD Sgt. Chris Woodard saved his life. Beard had suffered a heart attack, and Woodward “kept his heart beating by doing chest compressions until EMS and fire personnel arrived on scene.”

These important, life-changing and life-saving stories happen every day, and this Spring, the City of Brentwood is launching a new short video series reminding the community of the “good guys” patrolling Brentwood streets. The first video, released on Valentine’s Day, has BPD Chief Richard Hickey asking BPD Assistant Chief Jim Colvin about his most memorable moment in Brentwood. The answer, it turns out, is a sweet love story, fitting for this holiday.

Throughout the series, viewers will learn about Woodward and Beard’s special bond, about an unlikely trio of “besties,” and about the lengths the BPD will go to change people’s lives. Throughout the series, viewers will also meet the department’s leaders – Hickey and Colvin – and hear why they want Brentwood to be different.

“The heart of a servant – that’s what we’re looking for in a police officer,” Hickey said. “In every situation, whatever you’re called to do that day, your job is to make that situation better, you leave that situation better than you found it.

“Our guys go out and try to be the solution.”

The videos will be released weekly on the BPD Facebook page, and they’ll also be available on the department’s employment page https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/departments/police/careers.