Brentwood Unveils Refreshed Website for User-Friendly Experience

If you regularly use the Brentwood website, www.brentwoodtn.gov, you might notice something a little different today. That’s because the city’s online presence has a slightly new look and feel following a months-long web refresh project by Brentwood’s Information Technology Department and its Community Relations Department.

“The city’s website was outdated, creating growing challenges for our staff and community,” Sarah VanWormer, Brentwood Technology Director, said. “We’ve moved to a more efficient platform that minimizes the number of clicks it takes a user to find the information they’re looking for.”

The refreshed website now makes it easier for visitors to find the information they need. A user no longer must know the name of a department to find a specific service.

The new site also allows city employees to update online content faster, ensuring residents have immediate access to the information they need.

As part of the project, the Brentwood Police Department and the John P. Holt Brentwood Library are also getting refreshed websites tailored to their specific needs. Previously, those two departments were restricted by the limitations of the city’s main website.

“It is an industry-standard – and Best Practice – for many police departments and libraries to have their own sites,” VanWormer said. “The refreshed subsites allow for their specific functionality while retaining the look and feel of the larger city site. The library and police have very different website needs from the rest of the city.”

The city contracted Granicus, its existing website provider, for the refresh project. The company provides website services to more than 6,000 local governments.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email