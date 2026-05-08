Brentwood Unveils Conceptual Designs for New Veterans Monument

On Thursday, May 7, the Brentwood Veterans Monument Ad Hoc Committee unveiled conceptual designs for the first official veteran’s monument on city property. The $1.3 million construction, funded completely by private donations, is anticipated to open at Brentwood Police Headquarters (910 Heritage Way) by July 4, 2027.

The Brentwood City Commission picked that location, with its green lawns and scenic pond, because of its easy accessibility. The ad hoc committee hired Hodgson Douglas Landscape Architects for the project, and the firm designed a monument that makes full use of the area’s natural serenity.

“The updated concept delivers a clear visual axis from the entry point toward the pond, so that from the moment you arrive, your eye is drawn toward the monument,” Maggie Ackerman, Hodgson Douglas project manager, said. “There’s no ambiguity about where you are or what this place is for.”

She added, “The center of the space is a curved, semi-enclosed plaza anchored by the bronze sculpture of the citizen soldier.”

The plaza will also feature flags for each military branch, a seating wall, and plaques focusing on the citizen soldier and the concepts of duty, honor, sacrifice, service, and “passing the torch.” According to Ackerman, the monument will be “focused, dignified, and permanent.”

A grassy field will separate the plaza from the American flag, which will stand on the edge of the pond. Ackerman said this small area will be for “visitors who want to step away from the essential space and reflect more quietly.”

With the design concept set, the Veterans Monument Ad Hoc Committee is now ready to launch a fundraising campaign to raise $1.3 million.

“Every gift to this veteran’s monument committee is important, whether it’s small or large,” Ashley McAnulty, Brentwood Historic Commission representative on the committee, said.

All gifts will be acknowledged, but donations over $25,000 will be recognized at the monument site.

The Veterans Monument Ad Hoc Committee consists of eight members, six residents appointed by the Board of Commissioners, one Board of Commissioners Representative, and one Historic Commission Representative. Vice Mayor Rhea Little III serves as the committee’s chairperson.

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On May 27, 2025, the commission authorized the creation of the ad hoc committee to facilitate the creation of a veteran’s monument on city-owned property. The monument will honor all who are serving or have served in the nation’s armed forces.

For information, or to donate, visit the committee’s website.