Brentwood United Methodist Church to Host Songwriters Night With Billy Montana, Bobby Tomberlin

The 14th Annual Songwriters Night at Brentwood United Methodist Church will be held on Friday, March 8, 2024 from 7pm -9 p.m.

Tickets are $20, which includes homemade dessert with a choice of coffee, tea, or lemonade. Sponsored by the Brentwood United Women in Faith, all proceeds will benefit The Next Door Recovery program for women.

Featured veteran songwriters for the evening will be Billy Montana and Bobby Tomberlin. Montana wrote popular songs like “Suds in the Bucket” performed by Sara Evans and “More Than a Memory” performed by Garth Brooks. Tomberlin has been a songwriter for 25 years and has songs recorded by Blake Shelton, Faith Hill, Josh Turner, and more.

Tickets are available at the church located at 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood, Monday-Friday or via Venmo @Brentwood-Methodist Women.

Limited tickets will be available at the door.