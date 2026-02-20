Brentwood Tree Board to Host Popular Arbor Day Celebration on March 28

The Brentwood Tree Board will host its popular Arbor Day celebration from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library.

“Our Arbor Day celebration continues to be one of the most popular annual events hosted in this community, and the Brentwood Tree Board works hard to make sure this day is always a success,” Lynn Tucker, chair of the Tree Board, said. “I hope to see everyone again as we celebrate Brentwood’s commitment to trees and the environment.”

Like previous celebrations, Brentwood’s 2026 Arbor Day will have tree-related vendors, free tree seedlings, free food, and free ice cream.

The Arbor Day Foundation recently named Brentwood a Tree City USA for the 37th year in a row. The Tree Board will officially commemorate this achievement during the March celebration.

The theme of Brentwood’s 2026 Arbor Day, “Celebrating the Roots of Our Nation,” will serve as a tribute to the country’s 250th anniversary. The Tree Board will dedicate a tree in honor of America’s semiquincentennial during the event.

Brentwood’s 2026 Arbor Day will feature:

A “Celebrating the Roots of Our Nation” poster contest for local elementary and middle school students.

A “Celebrating the Roots of Our Nation” writing contest for local high school students.

An acorn contest, where participants guess the number of acorns in a jar.

For information on Brentwood’s Tree Board, including the City’s recommended tree list, visit https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/Your-Government/Volunteer-Boards-Commissions/Tree-Board.

