Brentwood Tree Board Hosting Oct. 1 Tree Talk on Managing Invasives

Every year, the City of Brentwood plants 200 new trees to improve air quality, provide shade, and support local wildlife. As a result of these efforts, Brentwood was previously named one of the “20 Best Cities to Raise a Child with Asthma.”

The city’s Tree Board works to maintain this superior air quality by continuing to enhance and protect the community’s tree canopy, and the board hopes its new Tree Talks Lecture Series will inspire more residents to support this mission.

At 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 1, the board will host its second Tree Talk, “How to Deal with Invasives,” at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library’s Main Meeting Room. The board developed the free lecture series to engage and educate Brentwood residents on different tree-related topics.

That Wednesday, Alexander Bremner, with the State Urban and Community Forestry program, and Katherine Kilbourne, State Forest Health Program Specialist, will discuss how to manage unwanted pests like kudzu and the Emerald Ash Borer.

Bremner assists communities, municipalities, and groups across the state with urban green space management. Kilbourne monitors Tennessee tree pests and diseases to protect, manage, and preserve the state’s forests.

The Brentwood Tree Board launched its Tree Talks lecture series in August when local Arborist Blue Curry led a tour through the Brentwood Library Arboretum. The board plans to host additional Tree Talks throughout the year.

For information on the Brentwood Tree Board, visit https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/Your-Government/Volunteer-Boards-Commissions/Tree-Board.

