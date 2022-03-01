Brentwood to Host Two Community Meetings to Consider Changes to Flood Management Regulations

As part of an ongoing effort to review and update regulations regarding development within designated flood zones, the City of Brentwood will be hosting two community meetings at the following locations:

Flood Management Meetings Location Address Wednesday, March 2 Brentwood City Hall Annex Room 5211 Maryland Way, Brentwood Thursday, March 3 John P. Holt Brentwood Library, Meeting Room A 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

Both meetings will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will include a presentation by the City’s project consultant, Del Schwalls, then followed with public input and questions.

As a participant in the FEMA National Flood Insurance Program, or NFIP, the City is required to adopt regulations that limit the types of development activities that can occur on properties located within a designated flood zone. Considering recent flooding events and in recognition of changing weather patterns, the City is undertaking a comprehensive review of its existing regulations to identify needed updates designed to protect property while also providing additional flexibility for property owners where appropriate. In addition, the City is evaluating joining the FEMA Community Rating System Program, which will provide discounted NFIP flood insurance to residents and businesses.

Residents who live or own property within a designated flood zone are encouraged to attend one of the scheduled community meetings to learn more about the City’s existing regulations and potential updates.